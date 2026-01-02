HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman chops off lover's private parts for refusing marriage

Woman chops off lover's private parts for refusing marriage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 13:20 IST

x

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly chopping off her lover's private parts with a sharp weapon after he refused to marry her, a Mumbai police official said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

The incident took place in the woman's house in Jamblipada in Kalina in Santacruz East in the early hours of the day, the official added.

 

"The 42-year-old victim and the accused have been in a relationship for around seven years. However, he would refuse every time she asked him to marry her. She invited him for New Year celebrations at her house and, in the early hours of Thursday, attacked him with a sharp weapon and chopped off his private parts," the official said.

"The seriously injured victim managed to escape and alerted his brother, who rushed him to VN Desai Hospital. The woman was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, criminal intimidation and other offences," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We Cried A Lot, We Prayed And Now...'
'We Cried A Lot, We Prayed And Now...'
Happy Gudi Padwa!
Happy Gudi Padwa!
Eve-teasing: When a NO means a NO!
Eve-teasing: When a NO means a NO!
Rakhi@LFW: How Hasleen Kaur got her brother in trouble
Rakhi@LFW: How Hasleen Kaur got her brother in trouble
'She spoke only Hindi': Woman held for killing 6-yr-old daughter
'She spoke only Hindi': Woman held for killing 6-yr-old daughter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

Nathulal Solanki: The Man Who Kept Nagara Alive4:44

Nathulal Solanki: The Man Who Kept Nagara Alive

Tourists Enjoy Continuous Snowfall in Snow-Covered Sonamarg0:51

Tourists Enjoy Continuous Snowfall in Snow-Covered Sonamarg

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO