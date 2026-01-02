Woman chops off lover's private parts for refusing marriage

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly chopping off her lover's private parts with a sharp weapon after he refused to marry her, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident took place in the woman's house in Jamblipada in Kalina in Santacruz East in the early hours of the day, the official added.

"The 42-year-old victim and the accused have been in a relationship for around seven years. However, he would refuse every time she asked him to marry her. She invited him for New Year celebrations at her house and, in the early hours of Thursday, attacked him with a sharp weapon and chopped off his private parts," the official said.

"The seriously injured victim managed to escape and alerted his brother, who rushed him to VN Desai Hospital. The woman was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, criminal intimidation and other offences," he added.