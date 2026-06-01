Delhi Man Held For Stabbing Co-Worker To Death

A man in Delhi has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his co-worker to death during a workplace altercation, highlighting the dangers of workplace violence.

Key Points A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his co-worker to death in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The incident occurred at a mattress-making unit following an altercation between the two men.

The victim, Dilbahar, was declared dead at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

The accused, Ashfaque, has been booked for murder, and police are investigating the incident.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his 38-year-old co-worker to death at a mattress-making unit in north-west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar following an altercation, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Ashfaque alias Shahzad (42), has been booked for murder, they said.

According to police, acting on a PCR call reporting the stabbing on Sunday, a team was rushed to the spot but by then the injured was already shifted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Details of the Incident

Police later identified the victim as Dilbahar (38), who was employed at the mattress-making unit in Mukherjee Nagar where he worked alongside the accused.

According to the preliminary investigation, Dilbahar and Ashfaque got into an argument over a minor issue while at work.

"The altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation during which Ashfaque allegedly attacked Dilbahar multiple times with a pair of scissors. Dilbahar was taken to the BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

Legal Proceedings

Police have arrested Ashfaque and booked him on charges of murder, the officer said.

The statements of the other employees present at the time of the incident are being recorded to establish the chain of events leading to the murder, he added.