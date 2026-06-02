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Home  » News » Young Man Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's New Usmanpur Area

Young Man Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's New Usmanpur Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 09:40 IST

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A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's New Usmanpur, prompting a police investigation into the murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man, Lalit, was fatally stabbed in New Usmanpur, Delhi.
  • Police responded to a report of a stabbing in Bhagat Singh Colony.
  • The victim was found dead at the scene with stabbing injuries.
  • A forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene.
  • An investigation has been launched under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.

 

Police Investigation Underway

According to the police, a stabbing incident was reported at New Usmanpur Police Station early in the morning. A police team rushed to the spot in Bhagat Singh Colony, where a man was found lying on the ground. He was dead at the time.

The police found that the victim had stabbing injuries and was allegedly murdered.

A forensic team was called to inspect the crime scene and collect evidence.

The police have launched an investigation and filed a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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