Young Man Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's New Usmanpur Area

A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's New Usmanpur, prompting a police investigation into the murder.
Key Points
- A 26-year-old man, Lalit, was fatally stabbed in New Usmanpur, Delhi.
- Police responded to a report of a stabbing in Bhagat Singh Colony.
- The victim was found dead at the scene with stabbing injuries.
- A forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene.
- An investigation has been launched under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.
Police Investigation Underway
According to the police, a stabbing incident was reported at New Usmanpur Police Station early in the morning. A police team rushed to the spot in Bhagat Singh Colony, where a man was found lying on the ground. He was dead at the time.
The police found that the victim had stabbing injuries and was allegedly murdered.
A forensic team was called to inspect the crime scene and collect evidence.
The police have launched an investigation and filed a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).