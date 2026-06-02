Young Man Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's New Usmanpur Area

A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's New Usmanpur, prompting a police investigation into the murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 26-year-old man, Lalit, was fatally stabbed in New Usmanpur, Delhi.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in Bhagat Singh Colony.

The victim was found dead at the scene with stabbing injuries.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene.

An investigation has been launched under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lalit, a resident of nearby Brahmpuri.

Police Investigation Underway

According to the police, a stabbing incident was reported at New Usmanpur Police Station early in the morning. A police team rushed to the spot in Bhagat Singh Colony, where a man was found lying on the ground. He was dead at the time.

The police found that the victim had stabbing injuries and was allegedly murdered.

A forensic team was called to inspect the crime scene and collect evidence.

The police have launched an investigation and filed a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).