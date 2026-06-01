Man Fatally Stabbed In Northwest Delhi's MCD Colony

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's MCD Colony, prompting a police investigation to uncover the motive behind the deadly attack.

Key Points A 25-year-old man, Sahil, was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's MCD Colony.

Sahil sustained multiple stab injuries to his neck, back, and chest.

Police have identified the accused as Ashu alias Lala, an 18-year-old resident of Lal Bagh.

The weapon used in the stabbing, a knife, has been recovered by the police.

The motive behind the fatal stabbing in Delhi is currently under investigation by the police.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's MCD Colony area, police said on Monday.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Model Town police station on Sunday that a person was brought dead to the Vinayak Hospital.

A police team reached the hospital and found that Sahil, a resident of Tomar Colony in Burari, had been brought there by his friends Shiv and Shubham.

Sahil had sustained multiple stab injuries on his neck, back and chest and was declared dead, police said. During the inquiry, police found that the incident had taken place in MCD Colony.

Police Investigation and Accused Identification

"Based on the statement of eyewitness Shiv, police identified the accused as Ashu alias Lala (18), a resident of Lal Bagh in Delhi. The accused allegedly stabbed Sahil, police said.

The weapon of offence, a knife, was recovered around 100 metres away from the crime spot, they said.

A case was registered at Model Town police station and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. The motive behind the crime is being investigated, police said.

Possible Motive

According to police sources, Sahil was killed after he intervened in a scuffle involving a group of people. Further investigation is in progress.