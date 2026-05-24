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Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV

May 24, 2026 16:24 IST

A 31-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, leading to a police investigation and the arrest of one suspect in the ongoing murder case.

Key Points

  • A 31-year-old man, Narayan Dutt, was stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.
  • Delhi police have arrested one of the three suspects involved in the fatal stabbing incident.
  • The stabbing occurred near Mahadev Chowk, prompting a police investigation.
  • Police are analysing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects in the Delhi stabbing case.
  • The motive behind the fatal stabbing in Shahbad Dairy is currently under investigation by Delhi police.

A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three people in north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, an officer said on Sunday, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

Details of the Delhi Stabbing Incident

The incident took place near Mahadev Chowk on Friday night when police received information regarding a stabbing incident and rushed to the spot, police said.

 

The deceased, Narayan Dutt, was a resident of Gupta Colony in Prahladpur.

The police, citing the medico-legal case (MLC) report, said Dutt had multiple sharp injuries on his body. Police then collected CCTV footage from the area, which showed three people assaulting the victim before fleeing the spot, they said.

Dutt was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, following which a case of murder was registered.

Police Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, multiple teams were formed to analyse CCTV footage, identify the attackers and conduct raids at suspected hideouts.

"One of the accused, Suraj (20), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, has been apprehended, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused," a senior police officer said.

The police are also trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack, and whether the victim and the accused knew each other before the incident, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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