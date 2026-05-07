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Home  » News » Man Killed In Delhi's Shastri Park Over Alleged Enmity

Man Killed In Delhi's Shastri Park Over Alleged Enmity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 14:31 IST

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A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Shastri Park due to an ongoing dispute, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old man, Fakruddin, was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Shastri Park due to an alleged old enmity.
  • The accused, identified as Mohsin, has been arrested by the Delhi police.
  • The incident occurred near a fish market in the Shastri Park area.
  • Mohsin has a prior criminal record with seven previous cases related to hurt, theft, and robbery.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death over an alleged old enmity near a fish market in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohsin (34), has been arrested, they said.

 

Details Of The Delhi Stabbing Incident

The deceased was identified as Fakruddin, a resident of the Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park.

Information about the incident was received around 1.30 am following which a team rushed to the spot and found Fakruddin with stab injuries. He had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by family members, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence, the police said.

Accused Had Previous Criminal Record

During interrogation, Mohsin stated that he had a dispute with Fakruddin, which led to the attack, the police said.

"Verification of the accused's criminal record revealed that he was previously involved in seven criminal cases related to hurt, theft and robbery. Further investigation is underway in the case," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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