Man Stabbed Following Dispute In Delhi's Ashok Vihar

A man was stabbed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar after an argument, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about crime in the area.

Key Points A man was stabbed in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, following an altercation.

The accused, identified as Suraj, allegedly stabbed the victim, Gopal, after a dispute.

Police have seized CCTV footage showing the stabbing incident.

The victim's statement has been recorded, and an investigation is ongoing.

A man was allegedly stabbed during an altercation in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

Stabbing Incident In Wazirpur Industrial Area

A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident in Wazirpur Industrial Area was received at Ashok Vihar Police Station on Tuesday, they said.

By the time police reached the spot, the injured had been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

Accused Identified, Investigation Underway

During an enquiry, it was revealed that the accused, Suraj, had allegedly stabbed Gopal after a dispute, the police said.

CCTV footage in which Suraj was purportedly seen stabbing Gopal was seized by the police.

No evidence supporting Suraj's claim of an attempted robbery was found in the preliminary investigation, a senior officer said.

The police have recorded the victim's statement, and an investigation is on in the matter, the officer said.