Man Shot Dead Outside Chandigarh Gym in Broad Daylight

A shocking daylight shooting in Chandigarh leaves a man dead outside a gym, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about rising crime in the city.

Key Points A 31-year-old man was fatally shot outside a gym in Chandigarh by two unidentified assailants.

This incident marks the second shooting in Chandigarh within 24 hours, raising concerns about public safety.

The victim, identified as Charanpreet from Mullanpur, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation, cordoning off the area and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

The shooting follows another incident where a student leader was targeted near Panjab University, highlighting a potential rise in violent crime.

A 31-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in a brazen daylight attack in Sector 9 here on Wednesday, police said.

This is the second firing incident in the city within 24 hours.

The attackers came on a motorcycle, and one of them opened fire at the victim, identified as Charanpreet, as he was stepping out of a gym, they added.

A resident of the Mullanpur area, Charanpreet, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. The assailants fled after the attack.

The area has been cordoned off, and a forensic team collected samples from the scene, they said.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway, and CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to trace the assailants.

On Tuesday, unidentified assailants opened fire at a student leader near the Department of Botany at Panjab University. However, the student leader escaped unhurt.