Indian-origin Sikh man shot dead in Canada, 2nd such attack this month

Indian-origin Sikh man shot dead in Canada, 2nd such attack this month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 12, 2022 18:16 IST
A 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man has died of gunshot wounds in the Canadian province of Alberta, with police citing homicide as the reason for his death, the second such incident this month in this country.

The victim, identified as Sanraj Singh, was located by the police in Edmonton city when they responded to a gunshot report on December 3 night, an Edmonton police news release said.

Singh was found sitting in a vehicle in medical distress. The police performed CPR, a life-saving technique, until the Emergency Medical Services arrived and declared him dead.

 

The autopsy report revealed homicide to be the manner of death, the press release said.

According to the police, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area, and photos of the same were released by homicide investigators.

Residents were also asked to check their CCTV cameras or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity on the night of December 3.

A 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was shot to death in a 'targeted' attack on December 3 in the Ontario province.

In November, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot in the British Columbia province.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
