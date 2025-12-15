HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Punjab men shot dead in Canada; mistaken identity suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
December 15, 2025 18:50 IST

Two Punjab men were allegedly shot dead while they were sitting inside a car in Canada's Edmonton.

The incident took place early Friday, local time, a family member said on Monday.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Gurdeep Singh from Barre village and 19-year-old Ranvir Singh from Uddat Saidewala village.

 

Gurdeep had gone to Canada over two years ago and was awaiting a work permit approval.

Ranvir had left India one and a half years ago to pursue studies.

They were shot moments after they got into a car after leaving a birthday party.

Ranvir Singh was sitting in the driver's seat, with Gurdeep Singh beside him. A few others sat in the back.

The assailants came in a car and sped away after firing shots, Ranvir's uncle, Mandeep Singh, said.

A bullet struck Ranvir while Gurdeep appeared to have been hit by shrapnel.

Mandeep Singh, who lives in his village in Mansa, said the family suspects that the two were victims of mistaken identity, as the car belonged to someone else.

"Ranvir never had any enmity or even a minor fight ever with anyone," he said.

"What we have gathered so far is that it was likely a case of mistaken identity. Ranvir had gone with a friend to a birthday party in Edmonton," he added.

Ranvir, the son of a farmer, was the only child of his parents, and has many of his family members settled in Canada.

"He was intelligent and good at studies. We told him that he could prepare for competitive exams in India and secure a good job here. Even many of our relatives in Canada told him to pursue studies here. But he was keen to go abroad," Mandeep Singh said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
