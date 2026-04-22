Karnataka Man Allegedly Sets Wife Ablaze Over Nightdress Dispute

A Karnataka man has been arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire after an argument escalated over her wearing a nightdress instead of a sari, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Key Points A man in Karnataka allegedly set his wife ablaze following a dispute over her wearing a nightdress instead of a sari.

The accused, Krishna Patil, reportedly had frequent arguments with his wife, Manjula Patil, regarding her clothing choices.

Manjula Patil sustained severe burn injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in Goa.

Police have arrested Krishna Patil and registered a case at Nandgad Police Station.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accused had undergone brain tumour surgery and may have behavioural issues.

A 34-year-old man allegedly set his wife ablaze at their residence in the district after objecting to her wearing a nightdress instead of a sari, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Nandgad village of Khanapur taluk on April 19, they said.

The accused, identified as Krishna Patil, allegedly objected to his 27-year-old wife Manjula Patil wearing a nightdress at home and frequently argued with her over the issue, police said.

Argument Over Attending Function Led To Dispute

"There was a heated altercation between the couple. The woman was unwilling to attend a function organised by his relatives. Her husband insisted that she attend, but she refused, which led to the dispute," K Ramarajan, Superintendent of Police (Belagavi), told reporters.

"He allegedly threatened to burn her dress if she did not change from a nightdress into a sari. When she refused, he allegedly made two attempts and, on the third attempt, set the dress on fire. The dress was completely burned, and she sustained severe burn injuries," he said.

She was immediately shifted to Belagavi Medical College Hospital. Doctors said she had sustained around 80 per cent superficial burn injuries. She was later shifted to a hospital in Goa for advanced treatment, he said.

Accused Had Undergone Brain Tumour Surgery

The woman's family has alleged that there had been previous altercations between the couple, but this time the accused was furious and set the dress on fire, leading to severe injuries, the SP said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, the officer said Krishna was suffering from a brain tumour and had undergone surgery for it about two months ago.

Locals said Krishna was not mentally stable and had behavioural issues, he added.

The accused had returned to Nandgad two months ago. Before that, he had been working in Goa for seven to eight years, the SP said.

The couple had been married for eight years and had two children-a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. "This is a very unfortunate incident. A case has been registered at Nandgad Police Station, and the accused has been arrested," he added.

Cases of domestic violence are registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation will determine if charges beyond assault and battery are warranted. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges related to domestic disputes and violence against women in India.