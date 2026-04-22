Karnataka Man Arrested For Setting Wife Ablaze Over Nightdress

In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a man has been arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire following a dispute over her wearing a nightdress, highlighting the issue of domestic violence.

Key Points A man in Karnataka allegedly set his wife ablaze after objecting to her wearing a nightdress.

The incident occurred in Nandgad village, Khanapur taluk, Karnataka.

The accused, Krishna Patil, frequently argued with his wife, Manjula Patil, over her choice of clothing.

Manjula Patil sustained approximately 80 per cent burn injuries and is receiving advanced medical treatment.

Krishna Patil has been arrested, and an investigation is underway by Nandgad Police Station.

A 34-year-old man allegedly set his wife ablaze at their residence in the district after objecting to her wearing a nightdress rather than a sari, police said on Wednesday.

Nightdress Dispute Leads to Violence

The incident occurred in Nandgad village of Khanapur taluk on Tuesday night, they said.

The accused, identified as Krishna Patil, allegedly objected to his 32-year-old wife Manjula Patil wearing a nightdress at home and frequently argued with her over the issue, police said.

Woman Suffers Severe Burns

Police said an altercation broke out between the couple during which the accused allegedly doused his wife in kerosene and set her on fire.

The woman sustained around 80 per cent burn injuries and was initially admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). Due to the severity of her condition, she was later shifted to a hospital in Goa for advanced treatment, a senior police officer said.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

A case has been registered at Nandgad Police Station, and the accused has been arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Cases of domestic violence are registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police investigations typically involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and presenting the findings in court. The legal process aims to provide justice and protection to victims of such crimes.