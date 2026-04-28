Mumbai Man Arrested For Dangerous Birthday Social Media Reel

A Mumbai man's obsession with creating a unique birthday social media reel led to his arrest after he set fire to a public road in Goregaon.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Mumbai man arrested for setting fire to a public road to create a birthday social media reel.

The accused, an automobile dealer, poured petrol and set it alight in the shape of '33'.

Photos of the incident went viral, prompting Mumbai Police to investigate.

The man was arrested under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for negligent conduct and endangering public safety.

The obsession for creating a unique social media reel marking his 33rd birthday prompted an automobile dealer to set fire to a portion of a public road in Goregaon area of Mumbai, leading to his arrest after photos went viral, police said.

Details of the Incident

The accused, identified as Fahad Sheikh, allegedly poured petrol on a road outside a residential society on April 25 and set it afire in the shape of the number "33", marking his age, a police official said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Some journalists tweeted photos of the incident and tagged Mumbai Police, prompting an investigation.

Goregaon Police arrested Sheikh under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, including 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others). Further investigation is underway, the official added.