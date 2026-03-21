Motorcycle Fire Kills 31-Year-Old in Maharashtra; ATS Investigates

A 31-year-old man tragically died when his motorcycle burst into flames in Nanded, Maharashtra, leading to an investigation involving the Anti-Terrorism Squad due to unusual circumstances.

Key Points A 31-year-old man died after his motorcycle exploded in Nanded, Maharashtra, prompting an investigation.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is involved in the investigation due to reports of firecracker sounds during the incident.

The victim, identified as Shyam Babanrao Ghadge, was a resident of Parbhani.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the motorcycle fire and explosion.

A 31-year-old man died on Saturday after his motorcycle burst into flames in Maharashtra's Nanded city, a police official said.

A forensic team as well as Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) personnel visited the spot as part of the probe because firecracker sounds were also heard when the vehicle went up in flames, he said.

The incident took place at 9:30am in Vajegaon Bandhara near Godavar river, some 600 kilometres from here, he added.

"The motorcycle burst into flames, leaving Shyam Babanrao Ghadge, a resident of Parbhani, with severe burns. He died soon after being shifted to a nearby hospital. He was identified from a card recovered from the site along with his mobile phone," the official said.

A team visited his Parbhani residence to inform kin about the incident, the official added.

Neighbours have told police Ghadge was mentally unwell and used to generally stay aloof, the official said.