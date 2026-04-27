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Home  » News » Tempo Driver Set On Fire After Party Refusal

Tempo Driver Set On Fire After Party Refusal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 21:03 IST

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In a shocking incident in Delhi, a tempo driver was allegedly set on fire by an acquaintance following a dispute over hosting a party and providing liquor.

Key Points

  • A tempo driver in Delhi was allegedly set on fire after refusing to host a party.
  • The victim sustained 60-70% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.
  • The accused, identified as Mannu alias Raja, has been arrested by Delhi police.
  • The incident occurred after an argument over liquor and hosting a party.

A 40-year-old tempo driver was allegedly set on fire by his acquaintance after he refused to host a party and provide more liquor in Outer Delhi's Vijay Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Mannu alias Raja, police said.

 

The victim, who drives a tempo, sustained around 60 to 70 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Argument Over Liquor Leads To Violent Attack

According to police, the accused had been pressuring the victim to host a party after he recently purchased a flat. On April 23, the two were consuming liquor near Delhi Multi Hospital when the accused demanded more alcohol and insisted on a party.

"When the victim refused, an argument broke out. The accused hurled abuses at him, damaged his vehicle and later poured petrol on him before setting him on fire," a senior police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Vijay Vihar police station around 6.10 pm. By the time police reached the spot, the injured, identified as Rakesh, had been shifted to BSA Hospital by passersby who also helped douse the flames.

He was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for specialised treatment, officials said.

During the inspection of the scene, burnt clothes and burn marks were found inside a shop named Suraj Washing Centre, police said.

A case of attempted murder has been registered under the relevant sections of law, and Raja was arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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