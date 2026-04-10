Drunken Brawl Turns Deadly: Man Killed by Friend in Delhi Market

A 34-year-old man was killed in Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market following a drunken fight with a friend, leading to an arrest and ongoing investigation.

Key Points A 34-year-old man, Ranjeet, was killed in Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market after a drunken argument with his friend.

The accused, Moolchand, a tractor driver, has been arrested by Delhi police.

The fight started after Ranjeet allegedly took Moolchand's mobile phone while intoxicated, leading to a verbal argument and physical altercation.

Moolchand allegedly struck Ranjeet on the head with a wooden plank during the fight, causing fatal injuries.

A 34-year-old man was killed by his friend following a drunken scuffle at the Ghazipur poultry market in east Delhi, official sources said on Friday.

The accused, a tractor driver identified as Moolchand, has been arrested, the source said.

He further said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim, Ranjeet, a native of Jharkhand, got into an argument with the accused after consuming alcohol.

"Ranjeet, who worked as a labourer at the market and lived in a temporary tin shed there, was intoxicated and stepped out with Moolchand's mobile phone. Suspecting it to be stolen and later found with Ranjeet led to a verbal argument," the source said.

"During the fight, Ranjeet allegedly slapped Moolchand. Enraged, the accused picked up a wooden plank and hit him on the head," the source said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Moolchand has been arrested, the source added.