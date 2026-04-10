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Home  » News » Drunken Brawl Turns Deadly: Man Killed by Friend in Delhi Market

Drunken Brawl Turns Deadly: Man Killed by Friend in Delhi Market

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 20:06 IST

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A 34-year-old man was killed in Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market following a drunken fight with a friend, leading to an arrest and ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old man, Ranjeet, was killed in Delhi's Ghazipur poultry market after a drunken argument with his friend.
  • The accused, Moolchand, a tractor driver, has been arrested by Delhi police.
  • The fight started after Ranjeet allegedly took Moolchand's mobile phone while intoxicated, leading to a verbal argument and physical altercation.
  • Moolchand allegedly struck Ranjeet on the head with a wooden plank during the fight, causing fatal injuries.

A 34-year-old man was killed by his friend following a drunken scuffle at the Ghazipur poultry market in east Delhi, official sources said on Friday.

The accused, a tractor driver identified as Moolchand, has been arrested, the source said.

 

He further said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim, Ranjeet, a native of Jharkhand, got into an argument with the accused after consuming alcohol.

"Ranjeet, who worked as a labourer at the market and lived in a temporary tin shed there, was intoxicated and stepped out with Moolchand's mobile phone. Suspecting it to be stolen and later found with Ranjeet led to a verbal argument," the source said.

"During the fight, Ranjeet allegedly slapped Moolchand. Enraged, the accused picked up a wooden plank and hit him on the head," the source said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Moolchand has been arrested, the source added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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