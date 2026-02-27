Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case

A judge in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, faced threats from two men immediately after sentencing them to life in prison for a murder conviction, prompting increased security measures.

Two men allegedly threatened a judge with violence soon after being sentenced to life imprisonment here, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan were convicted of the murder of Pukhraj, who was run over by a car on May 19, 2024, Assistant District Government Counsel Ajit Pawar said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Nijendra Kumar sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Soon after the sentence was pronounced, the convicts threatened the judge, saying they knew where he lived and would not spare him, Pawar said.

Circle Officer Sangram Singh said security for the judge has been enhanced following the threat.

Pukhraj was killed in Mataura Durg village under the Dhampur area.