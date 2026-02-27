HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case

Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 10:50 IST

x

A judge in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, faced threats from two men immediately after sentencing them to life in prison for a murder conviction, prompting increased security measures.

Key Points

  • Two men in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly threatened a judge after receiving life sentences for a murder conviction.
  • Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan were convicted of the murder of Pukhraj, who was killed in May 2024.
  • The convicts threatened the judge, stating they knew his residence and would not spare him.
  • Security has been increased for the judge following the threats.

Two men allegedly threatened a judge with violence soon after being sentenced to life imprisonment here, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, Jaideep and Pintu Chauhan were convicted of the murder of Pukhraj, who was run over by a car on May 19, 2024, Assistant District Government Counsel Ajit Pawar said.

 

Additional District and Sessions Judge (IV) Nijendra Kumar sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Soon after the sentence was pronounced, the convicts threatened the judge, saying they knew where he lived and would not spare him, Pawar said.

Circle Officer Sangram Singh said security for the judge has been enhanced following the threat.

Pukhraj was killed in Mataura Durg village under the Dhampur area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

UP engineer, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing 33 children
UP engineer, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing 33 children
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
Five Arrested in Pratapgarh Murder Case
16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar
SC Orders States to Develop Protocol for Open Prisons

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the streets amid joyous Holi celebrations3:23

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the...

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation3:57

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO