HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Impersonating Rahul Gandhi's Aide Arrested In Ticket Scam

Man Impersonating Rahul Gandhi's Aide Arrested In Ticket Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 17:27 IST

A digital conman posing as an aide to Rahul Gandhi has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Congress ticket-seekers of crores of rupees across multiple states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A conman impersonating Rahul Gandhi's aide was arrested for defrauding ticket-seekers.
  • The accused used a fake 'Truecaller' profile to pose as Kanishk Singh, Gandhi's personal secretary.
  • Victims across Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar were targeted using data mined from political websites.
  • The scam involved promising influential posts or assembly tickets in exchange for money.
  • Police are tracking three associates involved in the multi-state racket.

A digital conman who used a fake 'Truecaller' profile to impersonate as an aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and swindle crores of rupees from ticket-seekers in multiple states was arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Congress Ticket Scam

The scam came to light after Uttarakhand Congress leader Bhavana Pandey lodged a complaint at the Rajpur police station on May 3, alleging she was duped of Rs 25 lakh by a man who claimed he could secure her a high-ranking position.

 

According to the police, the accused, Gaurav Kumar, who is a resident of Amritsar, allegedly promised senior party functionaries in Uttarakhand and other states influential posts or assembly tickets in exchange for money.

Modus Operandi of the Impersonator

Investigations revealed Kumar allegedly posed as Gandhi's personal secretary Kanishk Singh, using data mined from political websites to target victims across Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Bihar.

"The accused had stopped answering calls after the money was delivered to his associate at Pandey's residence in Jakhan area last month," a senior police officer said.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an operation.

Arrest and Further Investigation

Kumar was intercepted at a mall in the area while allegedly trying to collect another payment from a party office-bearer in exchange for an election ticket, the officer said.

During questioning, Kumar admitted to defrauding two leaders in Jaipur of Rs 1.90 crore and Rs 12 lakh, along with another Rs 3 lakh from a Patna-based politician.

The police said the fraud had been on for a long time, but many victims refrained from reporting the matter fearing loss of face.

The police are now tracking Kumar's three associates -- identified as Chajju, Rajat Mada, and Maninder Singh Kalu -- who assisted in the multi-state racket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Imposter scams fans of ₹2.68 lakh for Indo-Pak tickets
Imposter scams fans of ₹2.68 lakh for Indo-Pak tickets
Noida Man Arrested for Rs 12 Lakh Travel Package Fraud
Noida Man Arrested for Rs 12 Lakh Travel Package Fraud
Man Arrested For Using Forged Letter To Obtain Police Escort
Nigerian National Nabbed for Duping Delhi Resident in Online Scam
Nigerian National Nabbed for Duping Delhi Resident in Online Scam
32-yr-old man caught posing as 81-yr-old to fly to US
32-yr-old man caught posing as 81-yr-old to fly to US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic 1:15

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic

Riva Arora's Look is Winning Millions of Hearts1:31

Riva Arora's Look is Winning Millions of Hearts

Soha Ali Khan Dazzles in Chic Black & White Outfit1:03

Soha Ali Khan Dazzles in Chic Black & White Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO