Man Detained At Assam Swearing-In With Live Ammunition

A man was detained at the Assam government swearing-in ceremony after being found with live bullets, raising security concerns at the high-profile event.

Key Points A man was apprehended at the Assam government swearing-in ceremony with live bullets.

The incident occurred during security screening at the entrance to the venue.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances and potential security threats.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A man was nabbed on Tuesday from the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government allegedly with a few rounds of live bullets, police said.

Security Screening and Investigation

The live bullets were recovered from the man during security screening at the entrance of the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, they said.

"He was taken into custody for questioning. He is being taken to Basistha police station," an officer said.

However, no arms have been recovered from the person, he said.

"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and whether any security threat was involved," he added.

High-Profile Attendees at the Ceremony

The incident happened minutes before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister, along with a new Council of Ministers.

The function will be attended by who's who of the BJP echelon, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and over 40 NDA CMs and Deputy CMs.

Several diplomates and leading industrialists are also attending the function, likely to be witnessed by a crowd of around 1 lakh people.