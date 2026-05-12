HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Detained At Assam Swearing-In With Live Ammunition

Man Detained At Assam Swearing-In With Live Ammunition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 11:48 IST

x

A man was detained at the Assam government swearing-in ceremony after being found with live bullets, raising security concerns at the high-profile event.

Key Points

  • A man was apprehended at the Assam government swearing-in ceremony with live bullets.
  • The incident occurred during security screening at the entrance to the venue.
  • Authorities are investigating the circumstances and potential security threats.
  • The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A man was nabbed on Tuesday from the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government allegedly with a few rounds of live bullets, police said.

Security Screening and Investigation

The live bullets were recovered from the man during security screening at the entrance of the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, they said.

 

"He was taken into custody for questioning. He is being taken to Basistha police station," an officer said.

However, no arms have been recovered from the person, he said.

"An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the recovery and whether any security threat was involved," he added.

High-Profile Attendees at the Ceremony

The incident happened minutes before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief minister, along with a new Council of Ministers.

The function will be attended by who's who of the BJP echelon, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and over 40 NDA CMs and Deputy CMs.

Several diplomates and leading industrialists are also attending the function, likely to be witnessed by a crowd of around 1 lakh people.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Shaheen Bagh shooter joins BJP, expelled hours later
Shaheen Bagh shooter joins BJP, expelled hours later
NDA govt in Assam to be sworn-in on May 12
NDA govt in Assam to be sworn-in on May 12
Man Held In UP For Celebratory Firing At Ceremony
Man arrested with live bullet at Kejriwal's residence
Man arrested with live bullet at Kejriwal's residence
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues, shoots self in Manipur
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues, shoots self in Manipur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town3:24

Terrifying Storm Batters Cape Town

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple2:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti prayers at...

Swami Vivekanand and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee arrive in Vadodara to welcome PM Modi2:23

Swami Vivekanand and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee arrive in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO