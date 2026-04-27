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Home  » News » Man Held In UP For Celebratory Firing At Ceremony

Man Held In UP For Celebratory Firing At Ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 09:43 IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after a video surfaced showing him allegedly engaging in celebratory firing during a family function, leading to the seizure of his licensed firearm and ammunition.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing during a 'janeu' ceremony.
  • Police seized a licensed 12-bore gun, two empty cartridges, and 14 live cartridges from the accused.
  • The arrest followed a viral video of the celebratory firing on social media.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

A man has been arrested for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing during a function in Kaushambi district, and a licensed firearm and ammunition have been seized from his possession, officials said on Monday.

Police Action Following Viral Video

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said a video of the celebratory firing in Jajouli village had gone viral on social media on Sunday.

 

Taking cognisance of the video, he directed the local police to probe the matter and take necessary action.

Details of the Incident

During investigation, police found that the video was recorded on April 24 during a 'janeu' (sacred thread) ceremony organised for the son of the accused, identified as Gulab Chand, a resident of Jajouli village.

The officer said the accused had opened fire in the air during the ceremony.

Seizure and Legal Proceedings

Police recovered and seized a licensed 12-bore gun used in the firing along with two empty cartridges and 14 live cartridges.

A case has been registered at Paschim Sharira police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, he said.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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