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NDA govt in Assam to be sworn-in on May 12

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 07, 2026 11:44 IST

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The BJP-led NDA government in Assam is set for its swearing-in ceremony on May 12, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend, marking a significant event for the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

IMAGE: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tendered his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who asked him to continue as the head of the caretaker government. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will be sworn in on May 12.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders are expected to attend the Assam swearing-in ceremony.
  • Security and logistical arrangements are being meticulously planned for the event.
  • Himanta Biswa Sarma continues as caretaker Chief Minister of Assam.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in Assam will be held on May 12, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, chief ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, and representatives from industries are expected to attend the function.

 

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara, he said.

Preparations For The Swearing-In Ceremony

"Chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the DGP, Assam today to assess preparedness for the forthcoming visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Council of Ministers", Kota posted on X on Wednesday night.

Arrangements related to security, traffic management, venue readiness, protocol, and inter-departmental coordination were discussed in detail, he said.

''Emphasised the need for seamless execution, strict adherence to established protocols, and close coordination among all stakeholders," Kota said.

Ensuring A Smooth Transition

All departments concerned have been directed to maintain the highest level of preparedness to ensure the ceremony is conducted smoothly, securely, and in a manner befitting the significance of the occasion, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tendered his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who asked him to continue as the head of the caretaker government.

Union minister J P Nadda and Naib Singh Saini have been appointed as the observer and co-observer, respectively, for the election of the BJP Legislature party leader, which is likely to be held on May 10.

The ruling NDA returned to power for the third successive term, securing 102 of the 126 assembly seats in the state with the BJP winning 82 constituencies and its allies -- the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) -- bagging 10 each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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