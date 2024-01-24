News
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues, shoots self in Manipur

Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues, shoots self in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 24, 2024 12:24 IST
At least six Assam Rifles personnel were injured after a soldier opened fire at them before killing himself in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Sajik Tampak area late on Tuesday when the Assam Rifles jawan fired at his colleagues, they said.

He later shot himself dead, a police officer said.

 

“... This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with the ongoing ethnic conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts," the Manipur Police said on X.

The injured personnel, who are undergoing treatment, are reported to be in “stable condition”, the officer said.

