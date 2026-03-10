HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Karnataka CID to Probe Anekal Businessman's Murder After Kidnapping

Karnataka CID to Probe Anekal Businessman's Murder After Kidnapping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 17:53 IST

Karnataka's CID is now investigating the kidnapping and murder of an Anekal real estate businessman, uncovering potential business rivalries and leading to one arrest in the high-profile case.

Key Points

  • Karnataka Home Minister orders CID investigation into the kidnapping and murder of a real estate businessman from Anekal.
  • The victim, Gopal alias Gopi, was allegedly abducted near Karpur Gate and taken to a forest area in Tamil Nadu where he was killed.
  • One person, Mohan Babu, has been arrested as the alleged mastermind behind the crime, while police search for two other suspects.
  • Business disputes and rivalry are suspected to be the motive behind the kidnapping and murder of the real estate businessman.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that he has directed the CID to probe the alleged kidnapping and killing of a real estate businessman from Anekal, whose body was found in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on March 9.

The minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar in the Legislative Assembly during zero hour.

 

"On the issue raised by the MLA, the police have already taken action. One person has been arrested, and the search is on for others. Based on the initial reports we have got, I have instructed that the case be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department. The investigation will be done by them," Parameshwara said.

Demanding justice for the deceased's family, Eshwar earlier urged the home minister to hand over the case to the CID. "One person has been arrested and two suspects are still at large. They should be arrested at the earliest," he said.

Gopal alias Gopi was allegedly abducted on Sunday by a gang that intercepted his car near Karpur Gate. The assailants allegedly rammed his car from the rear and forcibly took him away in another car.

He was reportedly taken to a forest area near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, and was attacked by sharp weapons leading to death, police said, adding that the body was found on Monday.

Gopal's family members and relatives had staged a protest outside the Anekal police station, demanding the immediate arrest of all those behind the incident.

The police have arrested Mohan Babu, alleged to be the mastermind behind the crime, even as efforts are being made to nab his two associates who kidnapped Gopal. Business disputes and rivalry are said to be the reasons behind the killing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping
Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping
Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping
Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping
Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping
Bengaluru Businessman Found Dead After Alleged Kidnapping
Real Estate Businessman Abducted After Car Ambush Near Bengaluru
Real Estate Businessman Abducted After Car Ambush Near Bengaluru
Bengaluru Man Murdered; Woman and Two Others Arrested
Bengaluru Man Murdered; Woman and Two Others Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar1:33

Drizzles Bring a Pleasant Chill to Srinagar

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO