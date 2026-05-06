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Home  » News » Raipur Man Kills Wife's Sisters After Dispute

Raipur Man Kills Wife's Sisters After Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 12:15 IST

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A tragic domestic dispute in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, resulted in a man allegedly shooting and killing his wife's two sisters, leading to his arrest and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Raipur allegedly shot dead his wife's two sisters after a domestic dispute.
  • The incident occurred at the in-laws' house near Mowa Bazaar in Raipur.
  • The accused, Jitendra Verma, surrendered to the police after the shooting.
  • The victims, Geetanjali Verma and Durgeshwari Verma, died from gunshot wounds.
  • Police have arrested the accused and seized the licensed pistol used in the crime.

A man allegedly shot dead his wife's two sisters following a domestic dispute in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Mowa area under the Pandri police station limits. The accused, identified as Jitendra Verma, later surrendered and arrested, a police official said.

 

Details of the Domestic Dispute

As per preliminary information, the accused, who works as a bouncer, and his wife, Khileshwari Verma, had frequent fights over domestic issues. On Tuesday, after another dispute, his wife left for her parental home with their child, he said.

Later, between 9 and 9.30 pm, Verma reached his in-laws' house near Mowa Bazaar carrying his licensed pistol and insisted on meeting his child.

His sisters-in-law, Geetanjali Verma (26) and Durgeshwari Verma (24), came out and tried to persuade him to leave, he said.

The Fatal Shooting

Angered by their intervention, the man allegedly opened fire. Geetanjali died on the spot after being shot in the forehead, while Durgeshwari sustained a bullet injury to her back and was rushed to a hospital, where she later succumbed during treatment, the official said.

After the incident, the accused reached the Pandri police station and surrendered.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Mayank Gurjar said the accused, who works as a bouncer, has been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime has been seized.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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