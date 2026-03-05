Man Allegedly Murders Ex-Wife in Shahjahanpur, Throws Acid on Friend

In a shocking incident in Shahjahanpur, a man allegedly murdered his ex-wife and attacked her friend with acid, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Key Points A man in Shahjahanpur is accused of murdering his ex-wife by slitting her throat.

The accused also allegedly threw acid on a friend of his ex-wife, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred after the accused arrived at the ex-wife's home wearing a mask.

Both the accused and the friend sustained injuries during a scuffle following the attack and are receiving treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the alleged murder and acid attack in Shahjahanpur.

A man allegedly murdered his ex-wife by slitting her throat and also threw acid on her friend here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Azizganj area under the Kotwali police station limits.

According to the police, Aarti (31) had been living separately from her husband, Manmohan Pandey, for some time, as the couple had already divorced.

Pandey allegedly came to Aarti's house on Wednesday wearing a mask and knocked on the gate. When Aarti's friend, identified as Brijdeep, opened the gate, the accused first threw colour on him and later allegedly splashed acid on his face, police said.

Brijdeep told reporters that after hearing his screams, Aarti came outside, following which the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife and slit her throat.

Police said a scuffle broke out after the attack, in which both Pandey and Brijdeep sustained serious injuries.

All three were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Aarti dead, while both men are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.