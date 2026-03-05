HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Allegedly Murders Ex-Wife in Shahjahanpur, Throws Acid on Friend

Man Allegedly Murders Ex-Wife in Shahjahanpur, Throws Acid on Friend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 15:57 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Shahjahanpur, a man allegedly murdered his ex-wife and attacked her friend with acid, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Key Points

  • A man in Shahjahanpur is accused of murdering his ex-wife by slitting her throat.
  • The accused also allegedly threw acid on a friend of his ex-wife, causing serious injuries.
  • The incident occurred after the accused arrived at the ex-wife's home wearing a mask.
  • Both the accused and the friend sustained injuries during a scuffle following the attack and are receiving treatment.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the alleged murder and acid attack in Shahjahanpur.

A man allegedly murdered his ex-wife by slitting her throat and also threw acid on her friend here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Azizganj area under the Kotwali police station limits.

 

According to the police, Aarti (31) had been living separately from her husband, Manmohan Pandey, for some time, as the couple had already divorced.

Pandey allegedly came to Aarti's house on Wednesday wearing a mask and knocked on the gate. When Aarti's friend, identified as Brijdeep, opened the gate, the accused first threw colour on him and later allegedly splashed acid on his face, police said.

Brijdeep told reporters that after hearing his screams, Aarti came outside, following which the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife and slit her throat.

Police said a scuffle broke out after the attack, in which both Pandey and Brijdeep sustained serious injuries.

All three were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Aarti dead, while both men are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi
Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi
Woman Accused of Murdering Husband by Setting House on Fire
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-1300:17

Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-130

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception0:45

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO