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Aurangabad Man Kills Niece and Nephews Over Family Feud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 16:59 IST

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In a shocking incident in Aurangabad, a man allegedly murdered his two nephews and a niece following a family dispute, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A man in Aurangabad, Bihar, is accused of murdering his two nephews and a niece.
  • The incident occurred in the Haspura police station area due to a family dispute.
  • The accused allegedly used a sharp knife to kill the three children, all under the age of 10.
  • Following the murders, the accused attempted suicide and is currently hospitalised.
  • Police are investigating the incident, which occurred after the accused returned home from working in a train pantry car.

A man allegedly hacked his two minor nephews and a niece to death in Bihar's Aurangabad district over a family dispute on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Haspura police station area of the district, they said.

 

"The man hacked the three children to death with a sharp knife. All the children were aged below 10. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," a police officer said.

After murdering the three children, the accused tried to kill himself as well, he said.

He was initially admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, but was later referred to Gaya Medical College and Hospital, police said.

SDPO (Daudnagar) Ashok Kumar Das said the accused had locked the room from inside before the incident.

"We had to break through the ventilator to get in," he said.

"The accused and his brother work in train pantry cars. The accused had returned home on Tuesday, while his brother is still at work outside the state," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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