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Home  » News » Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Son Kills Family, Then Murdered By Accomplice

Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Son Kills Family, Then Murdered By Accomplice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 20:31 IST

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A horrific property dispute in Prayagraj escalated into a quadruple murder, as a son allegedly killed his family before being murdered by his accomplice over stolen valuables, leading to a swift police arrest.

Key Points

  • A property dispute in Prayagraj led to a tragic family murder, where Abhishek Vaishya allegedly killed his parents and sister.
  • Abhishek Vaishya was subsequently murdered by his accomplice, Sunny Gupta, during an argument over dividing stolen valuables.
  • Police recovered the bodies of Virendra Vaishya, Anita Vaishya, Meenakshi Vaishya, and Abhishek Vaishya from their home and shop.
  • Sunny Gupta was arrested by Prayagraj police after confessing to killing Abhishek and was found with gold and silver.
  • The initial murders occurred on May 31, with the bodies discovered on Tuesday, leading to a swift police investigation.

Police on Wednesday said that a man allegedly killed his parents and sister over a property dispute before being murdered by his accomplice and friend following a disagreement over the division of valuables.

Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said the bodies of Virendra Vaishya (70), his wife Anita (65), and daughter Meenakshi (45) were recovered from a house in the South Malaka locality under Kotwali police station limits on Tuesday. The body of their son, Abhishek Vaishya (40), was found in a shop located on the ground floor of the same building, he said.

 

The commissioner said police have arrested Abhishek's friend, Sunny Gupta, and recovered around one to two grams of gold and approximately 360 grams of silver from his possession.

According to the investigation, Abhishek had allegedly called Gupta to his house and planned the murders of his parents and sister after Virendra Vaishya and his wife had disowned him from their property.

Police said Abhishek, along with Gupta, allegedly murdered Virendra, Anita and Meenakshi on the evening of May 31.

After committing the crime, the two allegedly went to the shop on the ground floor to divide the valuables taken from the house. During the division, a dispute broke out between them, police said.

Gupta allegedly killed Abhishek during the argument and left his body inside the shop before locking the premises and fleeing the scene, the commissioner said.

Gupta was caught after the police, upon receiving the information about the incident, analysed CCTV footage and detained the accused. Following interrogation, Gupta admitted to his crime and was subsequently arrested.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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