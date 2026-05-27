Telangana Farmer Kills Wife, Children, Over Debt

In a tragic incident in Telangana, a debt-ridden farmer allegedly killed his wife and two children before taking his own life, highlighting the devastating impact of financial strain on families.

Key Points A farmer in Telangana's Wanaparthy district allegedly killed his wife and two children.

The farmer, who leased a mango orchard, reportedly died by suicide after the killings.

Police suspect mounting debt, estimated between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore, as the primary motive.

The man recorded a video message alleging pressure from individuals regarding loan repayment.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the tragic incident and the circumstances surrounding the debts.

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide in Wanaparthy district of Telangana early on Wednesday, over "mounting debts", police said.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred in Salkilapur village of Killa Ghanpur mandal between 1 am and 1.30 am.

The man, who had taken a 50-acre mango orchard on lease, was staying with his family members.

The man pushed his wife (35) and the children into a water sump, and later hung himself, a senior police official told PTI.

His wife and children are suspected to have drowned and the exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem, he said, adding the boy's hands were found tied.

Investigation and Possible Motives

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the man and his wife were suffering from health issues, besides facing financial problems.

According to villagers, the man had taken loans to the tune of over Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

However, it is under investigation, police said.

Video Message and Further Enquiries

They said the man recorded a video message on his phone, and named two to three people who allegedly "pressurised" him over loan repayment.

Further investigation is on.