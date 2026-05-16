Man Strangled For Opposing Daughter's Relationship: Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident in Faridabad, a man was allegedly strangled to death for opposing his daughter's relationship, leading to the arrest of the accused in a suspected honour killing.

Key Points A 51-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death near Nangla-Gujran road in Faridabad.

The accused, Karan, confessed to killing Mukesh Kumar for opposing his relationship with his daughter.

Mukesh Kumar's body was discovered near Nekpur village after being reported missing.

Police arrested Karan within 24 hours of the murder, and an investigation is underway.

A 51-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death and his body dumped near Nangla-Gujran road in Faridabad, police said on Saturday, adding that a youth was arrested in connection with the murder.

Accused Confesses to Murder

Police said the accused, Karan (24), told investigators that he was in a relationship with the deceased's daughter and killed the man because he opposed her.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Saran village, who worked in a private company. His body was found near Nekpur village in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

Family Reports Missing Person

According to police, Ravi, a resident of Frontier Colony in NIT Faridabad, filed a complaint on Thursday night. Around 8:30 pm, he received a call from his aunt informing him that his uncle Mukesh Kumar had not returned home and that Karan had taken him.

The family searched for Mukesh and later found his body on Nangla-Gujran road, police said, adding that the body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem.

Investigation Underway

An FIR was registered at Saran police station and the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the murder.

"During interrogation, the accused, Karan, revealed that he was acquainted with Mukesh's daughter and both worked at the same company. Mukesh had been preventing him from meeting his daughter and they had previously argued over this. Following this, he hatched a plan to eliminate Mukesh," a police official said.

He said Karan allegedly lured Mukesh away on Thursday evening, took him to Nangla-Gujran road, assaulted and strangled him before fleeing the scene.

Further investigation is underway, police said.