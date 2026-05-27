Man Arrested After Triple Murder In Haryana's Kundli

A man has been arrested in Kundli, Haryana, following the brutal murder of a couple and another woman, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the shocking crime.

Key Points A man has been arrested in Kundli, Haryana, for allegedly murdering three people.

The accused, Brahmprakash, allegedly used an iron rod to attack the victims.

The victims include a man, his wife, and another woman, all residents of the same society.

Police are investigating the motive behind the triple murder in Haryana.

A couple and another woman were allegedly murdered by a man in Haryana's Kundli area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Brahmprakash, allegedly attacked the three victims with an iron rod on Sunday night, they said.

Details Of The Victims

The deceased include a man, identified as Vijay (50), his wife, and another woman. All three lived in the same residential society as the accused.

According to police, Brahmprakash is allegedly an alcoholic.

Investigation Underway

The accused has been apprehended and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

"The exact reasons which led the accused to commit the crime are under investigation," a police official said.