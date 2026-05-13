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Home  » News » Manipur Violence: One Killed, Another Injured In Noney District Attack

Manipur Violence: One Killed, Another Injured In Noney District Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 22:04 IST

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Escalating violence in Manipur sees one person killed and another injured in Noney district following a militant attack, raising concerns over regional security.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • One person was killed and his wife injured in a militant attack in Manipur's Noney district.
  • The attack occurred between Jouzangtek and Nungsai villages.
  • Wilson Thanga died at the scene, while his wife sustained injuries.
  • Earlier in the day, three church leaders were killed in Kangpokpi district.

One person was killed and his wife injured in a fresh attack in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday evening, when suspected militants fired on their vehicle, officials said.

Details Of The Manipur Attack

The incident occurred at a place between Jouzangtek and Nungsai villages.

 

Wilson Thanga and his wife were returning home in Dolang village in a four-wheeler from Imphal when they were attacked.

While Wilson Thanga died on the spot, his wife suffered injuries in the attack.

Earlier Violence In Kangpokpi District

Earlier in the day, three church leaders were killed and four others injured in an attack by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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