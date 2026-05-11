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Home  » News » Illegal Mining Dispute Turns Deadly In Odisha's Nayagarh

Illegal Mining Dispute Turns Deadly In Odisha's Nayagarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 18:26 IST

A deadly dispute over illegal laterite stone mining in Odisha's Nayagarh district resulted in the death of a man and has prompted a police investigation into illegal mining operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was killed in Odisha's Nayagarh district due to a dispute over illegal mining of laterite stone.
  • The victim, Ajit Kumar Sahoo, was allegedly attacked by six people with a sword.
  • Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder and are searching for other suspects.
  • The incident occurred after the victim and a friend intercepted trucks allegedly involved in illegal laterite stone transportation.
  • Authorities are forming teams to curb illegal stone quarrying and transportation in the district.

A man was killed by assailants who also allegedly chopped off his right hand in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Monday in a dispute over illegal mining of laterite stone, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar Sahoo (38), a resident of Odagaon police station area in Nayagarh district. So far, two accused persons have been arrested while search is on to nab other persons involved in the murder, the police said.

 

Details of the Attack

It is alleged that while Ajit and his friends were standing on the roadside, six persons came in a vehicle and suddenly attacked them with a sword, causing severe injuries resulting in the death of Ajit instantly. After the incident, the accused persons fled away from the spot, said the police.

Investigation Uncovers Extortion Attempt

During the investigation so far, the police ascertained that two trucks loaded with laterite stone were intercepted by the deceased and his friend Santosh Kumar Pradhan at Kadalibandh at about 12.50 am, allegedly to extort money.

The owner of one of the trucks reached the spot after getting a telephone call from the driver regarding the blocking of the truck. Later, a few other persons reached there in an SUV and a motorcycle and engaged in heated arguments against the deceased and Santosh, said a police officer.

The Fatal Confrontation

There was a tussle between the two groups, and suddenly one of the accused brought out a sword from the SUV while another held the neck of the deceased Ajit with all his might, he said.

As Ajit could not resist and fell down, the accused persons together dealt repeated sword blows on Ajit, resulting in severe deep injuries and his right hand, which was severed from the wrist portion, the police officer said.

Public Reaction and Police Response

People got agitated and blocked the road, demanding police action in this case as well as action against illegal stone quarry. They also submitted a memorandum to the local authority in this connection.

After registering a case at Odagaon police station, the body was sent to Nayagarh hospital for an autopsy, he said.

IGP, central range, Satyajit Naik and Nayagarh SP S Susree visited the spot.

The SP has formed several police teams to nab the other accused persons.

Crackdown on Illegal Mining

One special team in coordination with the district mining officer and other concerned revenue officials will be entrusted with the task of curbing the menace of illegal stone quarry and its transportation, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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