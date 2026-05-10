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Home  » News » Man Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Body Found In Odisha

Man Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Body Found In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 13:15 IST

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A man was kidnapped at gunpoint and murdered in Rayagada, Odisha, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the identified suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nikhil Hadipa was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from Rayagada, Odisha.
  • His body was discovered near the Nagavali River on Sunday morning.
  • Police investigation is underway, and the suspects have been identified.
  • Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons in the kidnapping and murder case.

A man was allegedly kidnapped by miscreants at gunpoint, and later his body was found in Odisha's Rayagada district early Sunday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Hadipa, a resident of Reli Sahi in Rayagada town.

Details of the Kidnapping

He was allegedly abducted by some miscreants on Saturday night from the Indira Nagar 3rd Line area under the Rayagada police station. His body was found near the Nagavali River at Tumbiguda, on the outskirts of Rayagada town, said a police officer. According to police, the miscreants allegedly chased Nikhil around 10 pm using a motorcycle and a four-wheeler. Following an altercation with the deceased, they opened fire as Nikhil attempted to flee the spot. However, the miscreants caught Nikhil and took him with them.

 

Police Investigation Launched

Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar, along with the forensic team, visited the spot and launched an investigation into the kidnapping and murder case. "We received a kidnapping complaint from the deceased's mother around 12:50 am and launched a rescue operation by forming multiple teams. However, we learned this morning that he was murdered," the SP said.

Efforts to Apprehend Suspects

The accused persons have been identified, and four teams were formed to nab them, she said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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