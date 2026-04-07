Delhi man held after fatal drunken brawl with father and uncle

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for the alleged murder of his father and uncle following a violent drunken altercation, sparking a police investigation into the tragic family dispute.

Key Points A 22-year-old man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father and uncle after a drunken argument.

The incident occurred at a rented house in Uttam Nagar's Mohan Garden area, where the victims were found dead.

Police investigation revealed that the deaths were caused by internal injuries resulting from a physical assault during the altercation.

The accused, Ishwar, confessed to the crime after being apprehended while on the run.

The police are continuing their investigation into the double murder case in Delhi.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and uncle following a drunken altercation at a rented house in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Ishwar, was apprehended on Monday after he had been on the run since the incident, they said.

On April 4, after receiving information about the incident in Mohan Garden, a team rushed to the spot and found Devender Kumar, 50 and his brother Amit, 48, lying dead inside a ransacked room, with liquor bottles scattered around, a senior police officer said.

The crime team and forensic experts examined the scene and collected evidence, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.

According to the police, the autopsy revealed that both men died due to internal injuries caused by a physical assault.

"During the investigation, it emerged that Kumar, who worked with the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, had recently moved into the rented accommodation along with his brother and son," police said.

The landlord told police that on the night of April 3, after being informed about a quarrel at the house, he reached the scene. Ishwar, who appeared to be intoxicated, opened the door, and after pacifying him, he returned home.

Later, he was informed that Kumar had been killed, and upon reaching the house again, he found both brothers lying dead.

"Ishwar allegedly assaulted his father and uncle during the altercation before fleeing the spot. He was tracked down and arrested in the Mohan Garden area," the officer added.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said, adding that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.