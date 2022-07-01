News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Udaipur murder accused's bike number 2611 a reference to Mumbai attacks?

Udaipur murder accused's bike number 2611 a reference to Mumbai attacks?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 01, 2022 22:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The motorcycle used for escape by the killers of an Udaipur tailor had "2611" as its registration number, a possible reference to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

IMAGE: Shops remain closed after the recent killing of Kanhaiya Lal by two men in Udaipur, Rajasthan, July 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Serial terror attacks in Mumbai took place on November 26 and referred to as 26/11.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had fled after brutally hacking tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur on June 28.

 

Akhtari had paid Rs 1,000 to obtain the number of his choice for the motorcycle which he had bought in March 2013, officials said.

The accused were caught in the Bhim area by the Rajsamand police hours after the incident.

"The registration number of the bike on which they were fleeing was RJ 27 AS 2611. The motorcycle was handed over to the SIT for further action," the SHO of Bhim police station said.

Udaipur RTO Prabhu Lal Bamniya said the motorcycle was issued in the name of Riaz Akhtari and a fee of Rs 1,000 was paid for securing the number in March 2013.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived in Mumbai by sea and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy
Udaipur murder: 2 more arrested for conspiracy
Udaipur tailor's murder: Hindu outfit takes out rally
Udaipur tailor's murder: Hindu outfit takes out rally
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
Sales of passenger vehicles grow in June
Sales of passenger vehicles grow in June
Nupur quizzed on June 18: Delhi police after SC rap
Nupur quizzed on June 18: Delhi police after SC rap
Will Shiv Sena MPs follow MLAs out of the party?
Will Shiv Sena MPs follow MLAs out of the party?
Hamilton removes nose pin ahead of British GP practice
Hamilton removes nose pin ahead of British GP practice
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

14-day jail for 2 accused in Udaipur tailor's killing

14-day jail for 2 accused in Udaipur tailor's killing

Udaipur tailor had told cops some people recced shop

Udaipur tailor had told cops some people recced shop

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances