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Home  » News » Man Held In Hyderabad Over Alleged ISI Crime Syndicate Links

Man Held In Hyderabad Over Alleged ISI Crime Syndicate Links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 19:31 IST

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A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly attempting to join a crime syndicate with links to Pakistan's ISI, raising concerns about national security.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly attempting to join a crime syndicate.
  • The crime syndicate is allegedly supported by Pakistan's ISI.
  • The accused, Zayed Khan, was allegedly trying to procure weapons through the syndicate.
  • Khan was in contact with associates of the group through social media.
  • Police seized fake pistols and a mobile phone from the accused.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to join a crime syndicate "supported" by Pakistan's spy agency ISI and trying to procure weapons through them, police said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Zayed Khan, from Uttar Pradesh, came to Hyderabad two months ago and was working in a hotel in Medchal area, they said.

 

He was allegedly in contact with a group and their associates through online which was supported by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence. The group was allegedly running an organised criminal gang in the country, police said.

"He was in touch with associates of the group through social media. He expressed strong desire to join the crime syndicate," a release from police said.

Evidence Seized and Charges Filed

Police said they seized two fake pistols and one mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India) was registered at Medchal police station, a police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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