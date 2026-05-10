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Delhi Police Nab Key Operative In Arms Trafficking Module

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 19:22 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested a key operative linked to a transnational arms trafficking and terror module, uncovering a network allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI.

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest Praveen Kumar, a key operative in a transnational arms trafficking and terror module.
  • Kumar is allegedly a 'receiver' for the module, which is backed by Pakistan's ISI.
  • The accused is associated with gangster Rohit Chaudhary and involved in illegal property activities.
  • Police recovered an Italian-made semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges from Kumar.
  • The investigation has led to the recovery of 25 foreign-made firearms and 221 live cartridges.

Delhi Police have arrested a key operative with links to a transnational arms trafficking and terror module, an official said on Sunday.

Police arrested Praveen Kumar alias Tittu (45), who is a close associate of gangster Rohit Chaudhary, as part of its investigation into the international arms trafficking and terror module of Shahbaz Ansari.

 

Arms Trafficking and UAPA Charges

He is allegedly a "receiver" of the module backed by Pakistan's ISI, and charges under UAPA and the Arms Act have been invoked, they said. With Kumar's arrest, the number of accused held in the case has risen to 14.

Police said one Italian-made semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered from his possession.

Recovered Firearms and Ammunition

"So far, police have recovered 25 foreign-made sophisticated firearms, including a sub-machine gun, and 221 live cartridges from the accused persons arrested in the module," said the police officer.

Involvement in Illegal Activities

Police said Kumar worked as a property dealer in Aaya Nagar and was allegedly involved in illegal occupation of disputed properties, encroachment on abandoned and forest land, and illegal plotting activities along with members of Rohit Chaudhary's gang.

Police alleged that Kumar invested proceeds of criminal activities in gambling and betting and later started procuring sophisticated foreign-made weapons for gang members after coming in contact with co-accused Nishant Arora during incarceration.

"Rohit Chaudhary, who was previously carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh, was earlier arrested by the crime branch following a police encounter," the officer said.

Criminal History

Kumar has previously been involved in multiple criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder, extortion and MCOCA-related offences in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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