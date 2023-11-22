News
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links

Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 22, 2023 12:06 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four more government employees, including a doctor and a policeman, for their alleged terror links in the Union Territory, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Nisar-ul-Hassan, Constable Abdul Majeed Bhat, Laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department Abdul Salam Rather, and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir were dismissed in terms of Article 11 of the Constitution of India, they said.

 

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were allegedly operating in shadows within the government and drawing a salary from the public exchequer, however, they were helping Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists' ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
