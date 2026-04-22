Man Gets Life Sentence For Wife's Murder In Madhya Pradesh

A Madhya Pradesh court swiftly sentenced a man to life in prison for the brutal murder of his wife, highlighting the efficiency of the Indian judicial system in delivering justice.

Key Points A man in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

The District and Sessions Court Judge convicted the man under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The victim died from severe head injuries inflicted by the accused with a stick.

Despite key witnesses retracting their statements, strong circumstantial evidence led to the conviction.

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for murdering his wife in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, delivering a verdict after conducting a trial over just three and a half months.

Conviction Details In Madhya Pradesh Murder Case

District and Sessions Court Judge Amitabh Mishra convicted Sur Singh Bhilala, a resident of Kandai village, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to the prosecution, Bhilala beat his wife, Resham Bai, to death with a stick on the intervening night of November 3 and 4, 2025.

Evidence And Witness Testimony

A total of 18 injuries were found on the deceased's body, and she had a fractured skull. The postmortem report mentioned that the death was due to a severe head injury.

There were no direct witnesses in the case, and the deceased's son and other key witnesses had retracted their statements in court.

Prosecution's Case And Defence Arguments

However, the public prosecutor Alankar Vashisht presented strong circumstantial evidence.

The doctor also refuted the defence's argument that the injuries were caused by a fall from the stairs.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, under which the conviction occurred, is the new Indian penal code. It replaced the Indian Penal Code in 2023, bringing changes to definitions and penalties for various crimes. Trials in India can sometimes take many years, so a verdict delivered in just over three months is relatively quick.