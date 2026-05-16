Thane Man Gets Life For Wife's Brutal Hammer Murder

A Thane man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal hammer murder of his wife, with his own daughter's testimony playing a crucial role in the conviction.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points A Thane man received a life sentence for the hammer murder of his wife.

The court relied heavily on the testimony of the couple's 13-year-old daughter, an eyewitness to the brutal attack.

The accused had attacked his wife 22 times with a hammer following years of domestic disputes.

The man was also fined for injuring his minor daughter and mother-in-law during the attack.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife, whom he attacked 22 times with a hammer in front of his children, based on the testimony of his 13-year-old daughter.

Court Finds Accused Guilty of Murder

Principal district and sessions judge S B Agrawal found the accused, Vijay Mishra alias Samir Shaikh, guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and a three-year term to be served concurrently. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the murder charge and an additional Rs 10,000 for injuring his minor daughter and mother-in-law, who had tried to intervene during the fatal attack.

Eyewitness Testimony and Prosecution Details

Additional public prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar informed that 11 prosecution witnesses, including the accused's daughter, were examined during the trial.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Zarin Israr Ansari, had been living with her mother, along with her daughter and a six-year-old son, for two years following prolonged domestic violence and disputes.

The accused, who had converted to Islam to marry Zarin 14 years prior, harboured deep resentment over her living separately and suspected her character.

Details of the Hammer Attack

On the afternoon of September 28, 2023, the accused stormed into his mother-in-law's residence in Mumbra with a hammer concealed in a bag, cornered his wife on the mezzanine floor, dragged her down, locked the main door, and repeatedly bludgeoned her.

The court defended the testimony of the victim's 13-year-old daughter, who was an eyewitness and had sustained injuries herself, noting that minor inconsistencies do not degrade the core truth of an innocent child's account:

"...they are not of any significant consequence since it is not expected from such a witness of 10 years of age to have a total photographic memory to be reproduced before the court. But as far as the incident is concerned, evidence of this witness is totally free from any reasonable doubt."

Accused Threatened Neighbours

The prosecution had also stated that the accused had locked his family inside and threatened a neighbour by brandishing a "bomb-like thing" and declaring he would blow up the building if anyone intervened.

The victim's brother eventually broke down the latched door, disarmed the accused, and pinned him down until the police arrived.

The post-mortem report revealed that the victim had suffered 22 brutal injuries and had died due to severe head wounds.