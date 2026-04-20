Drug Smuggler Gets 15 Years In Jail

An Ahmedabad court sentenced a man to 15 years in jail for smuggling mephedrone, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sajid Miya Malek sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Malek was fined Rs 2 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The accused was involved in inter-state smuggling of mephedrone from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

NCB officials arrested Malek on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in July 2022 with 0.391 kg of mephedrone.

A special court here on Monday sentenced a man to 15-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a drug trafficking case and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him.

Drug Smuggler Arrested With Mephedrone

The accused, Sajid Miya malek, was arrested for involvement in inter-state smuggling of mephedrone (MD), a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, nearly four years ago.

Court Convicts Malek Under NDPS Act

The special court convicted Malek and sentenced him to 15-year RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh under provisions of the NDPS Act for smuggling mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

NCB Intercepts Malek On Highway

Officials of the NCB Ahmedabad zonal unit intercepted Malek on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway and arrested him on July 21, 2022. He was travelling on a bus from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and was found in possession of 0.391 kg mephedrone, they had said.

Under the NDPS Act, possession of even small quantities of drugs can lead to significant jail time, reflecting the seriousness with which Indian law views drug offences. The Narcotics Control Bureau will likely continue investigating Malek's network to uncover other individuals involved in the drug smuggling operation.