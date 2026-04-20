Drug Smuggler Gets 15 Years In Jail

An Ahmedabad court sentenced a man to 15 years in jail for smuggling mephedrone, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in India.
Key Points
- Sajid Miya Malek sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking.
- Malek was fined Rs 2 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
- The accused was involved in inter-state smuggling of mephedrone from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
- NCB officials arrested Malek on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in July 2022 with 0.391 kg of mephedrone.
A special court here on Monday sentenced a man to 15-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a drug trafficking case and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him.
Drug Smuggler Arrested With Mephedrone
The accused, Sajid Miya malek, was arrested for involvement in inter-state smuggling of mephedrone (MD), a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, nearly four years ago.
Court Convicts Malek Under NDPS Act
The special court convicted Malek and sentenced him to 15-year RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh under provisions of the NDPS Act for smuggling mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
NCB Intercepts Malek On Highway
Officials of the NCB Ahmedabad zonal unit intercepted Malek on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway and arrested him on July 21, 2022. He was travelling on a bus from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and was found in possession of 0.391 kg mephedrone, they had said.