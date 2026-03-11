HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Ahmedabad Court Sentences Two in International Drug Smuggling Operation

Ahmedabad Court Sentences Two in International Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI
March 11, 2026 09:26 IST

A Nigerian and Zambian national have been sentenced to 20 years in jail by an Ahmedabad court for their involvement in an international drug trafficking operation, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat heroin smuggling.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A special court in Ahmedabad sentenced a Nigerian and Zambian national to 20 years in jail for international drug trafficking.
  • The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended a Zambian national for smuggling 2.75 kg of heroin from Dubai to Ahmedabad.
  • A Nigerian national was identified as the intended receiver of the heroin and subsequently arrested by the NCB.
  • Both individuals were convicted under the NDPS Act after a trial in the additional district and sessions court.

A court in Ahmedabad has sentenced a Nigerian and a Zambian national to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in an international drug trafficking case.

The special court for Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, in the order passed on Tuesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the two accused.

 

Based on intelligence inputs, the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended Hanchabila John, a citizen of Zambia, for smuggling 2.75 kg of heroin on a flight from Dubai to Ahmedabad on September 3, 2021, the NCB's Ahmedabad zonal unit said on Tuesday.

During the investigation, a Nigerian national, Nwaobu Christian Arinze (37), was identified as the receiver of the contraband and was subsequently arrested by the NCB here, it said.

A complaint was filed before the additional district and sessions court in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2022, for offences punishable under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. After a detailed trial, the court on Tuesday convicted John and Arinze, the NCB said.

