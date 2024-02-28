News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur

Human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur

Source: PTI
February 28, 2024 18:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Panic gripped Damodar Nagar locality in Kanpur on Wednesday after several skulls and bones were recovered from a vacant plot. The remains recovered from the plot appeared to be that of humans, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar said that forensic experts and field unit have been asked to carry out an investigation.

 

According to forensic experts who visited the spot in Barra police station area, a scientific study of the bones would have to be carried out to ascertain the gender, age and cause of the death, Kumar said. The skulls and bones appeared old, he added.

Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said that the skulls and bones seemed to have been dumped here from elsewhere and that these are remains of some unidentified bodies. "A probe has been ordered into it," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bones found in Rajasthan canal are of Bhanwari Devi: FBI
Sacks containing skeletons found in Bahraich
Sacks containing skeletons found in Bahraich
PHOTOS: Mona Lisa's skeleton may have been found
PHOTOS: Mona Lisa's skeleton may have been found
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Cricket's bid for Asian Games 2026 gains momentum
Cricket's bid for Asian Games 2026 gains momentum
Turmoil in hockey: Tirkey, Singh deny rift
Turmoil in hockey: Tirkey, Singh deny rift
CBI summons Akhilesh as witness in illegal mining case
CBI summons Akhilesh as witness in illegal mining case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi police finds skull parts in forest

Delhi police finds skull parts in forest

Skull, bones of foetuses discovered in Wardha hospital

Skull, bones of foetuses discovered in Wardha hospital

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances