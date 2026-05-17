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Body Of Missing Man Found In Odisha Quarry; Murder Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 19:01 IST

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Police in Odisha are investigating a suspected murder after the body of a missing man was discovered in a stone quarry in Nayagarh district.

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old man's body was recovered from a stone quarry in Odisha's Nayagarh district after he was reported missing.
  • The family of the deceased has alleged murder and filed a complaint with the local police.
  • Police have detained two suspects for questioning in connection with the alleged murder.
  • An investigation has been launched, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The body of a 34-year-old man who had been missing for two days was recovered from a stone quarry in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Sunday, police said.

Murder Allegations Prompt Investigation

The man's family has lodged a complaint with the local police, alleging murder. Based on the complaint, two suspects have been detained for questioning, officials said.

 

Pratap Kumar Pattashani, a resident of Nuapada village, went missing on May 15, and his body was discovered in the quarry by a local woman on Sunday morning, a police official said.

Post-Mortem and Further Enquiries

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and launched an investigation into his death.

"We had registered a missing complaint earlier. Now, the deceased's family has submitted a fresh complaint alleging murder. Accordingly, we have started an investigation," said Abhay Behera, inspector in charge of the Chandpur police station.

He said that two suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the case. "The reason behind Pattashani's death can be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report," Behera said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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