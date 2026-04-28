Man Strangles Infant Son After Domestic Dispute In UP

In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly strangled his six-month-old son to death following a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation and manhunt.

Key Points A man in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is accused of strangling his six-month-old son after a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in Javahi Narendra village, Taryasujan area, where the couple was staying at the wife's paternal home.

The mother discovered her son dead with strangulation marks and her husband missing.

The accused allegedly confessed to being in Gorakhpur when contacted by his wife.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused and initiated a post-mortem investigation.

A man allegedly strangled his six-month-old son to death following a domestic dispute in a village here and fled the spot, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident took place in Javahi Narendra village in the Taryasujan area on Monday night, they said.

According to the police, Reshmi Khatun, a resident of the village, was married to Salman, a resident of Hardoi district, four years ago. The couple, along with their infant son Zeeshan, had come to Khatun's paternal home a month ago.

Police Investigation Underway

"The couple reportedly had frequent arguments. Following a fresh dispute on Monday night, the family went to sleep on the same bed. When Khatun woke up in the early hours of Tuesday, she found her husband missing and her son lying dead next to her with strangulation marks on his neck," a police official said.

Suspecting her husband, Khatun called Salman on his mobile phone, who informed her that he had already reached Gorakhpur.

She subsequently alerted the local police.

Search for the Accused Continues

Taryasujan Station House Officer Ram Sahai Chauhan said, "Based on the mother's allegation that the infant was strangled to death by his father, we have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem."

A hunt has been launched to nab the accused, and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.