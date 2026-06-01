Debt-Ridden Man Stages Death To Claim Insurance Money

In a shocking case from Jalna, a debt-ridden man allegedly faked his own death and orchestrated the murder of an acquaintance to claim a substantial insurance payout.

Key Points Nitin Gawli allegedly staged his own death to escape debt and claim a Rs 20 lakh insurance payout.

Gawli and accomplices allegedly murdered Sandeep Chavan and placed his body in a car, setting it ablaze to fake an accident.

Police cracked the case within 24 hours, arresting two accomplices, Amit Phulare and Akash Gawli.

The deceased is believed to be Sandeep Chavan, lured by Gawli with a false promise of painting work.

DNA analysis is pending to conclusively confirm the identity of the deceased.

A debt-ridden man allegedly staged his own death to escape financial liabilities and claim an insurance benefit of Rs 20 lakh by masterminding the killing of his acquaintance, whose body was found inside a gutted car in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The Jafrabad Police cracked the case within 24 hours on Monday, arresting Amit Phulare and Akash Gawli, who allegedly helped the prime accused, Nitin Prabhakar Gawli (35), in the crime. A search has been launched for Nitin Gawli, who is on the run.

The Plot To Fake Death And Claim Insurance

Nitin Gawli, a resident of Rupchand Nagar in Akola district, allegedly plotted the crime to free himself from mounting debts, according to police.

The deceased has been prima facie identified as Sandeep Chavan, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was working as a painter in Nashik city. However, a DNA analysis report is awaited for establishing his identity conclusively.

Police received a call on May 31 about a car meeting with an accident and catching fire on the Jafarabad-Chikhli Road. It was initially believed that a person had been burnt alive inside the vehicle, said police inspector Satish Jadhav.

Preliminary inquiries suggested that the charred body was that of Nitin Gawli, following which an accidental death case was registered.

Unravelling The Conspiracy

However, the accident theory came under scrutiny during the investigation. Technical analysis, interrogation of suspects, and examination of evidence revealed that it was a meticulously planned murder, police said.

Investigators uncovered several inconsistencies at the crime scene and in witness statements, eventually exposing the conspiracy.

Police said that Nitin Gawli was burdened by debts and was also facing complications arising from a relationship with a woman.

He allegedly wanted to escape these personal issues and secure insurance benefits totalling Rs 20 lakh. To overcome his financial and personal difficulties, he devised a plan to fake his own death, according to the police.

How The Crime Was Executed

Police said the deceased, Sandeep Chavan, became acquainted with the prime accused while the former was working as a painter in Nashik city.

Nitin Gawli allegedly lured Chavan with a painting work order in his hometown. Gawli, other accused, and Chavan met at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where they dined and consumed liquor before proceeding towards Sillod, police added.

During the investigation, Phulare and Akash Gawli had attempted to mislead investigators. They initially told the police that they were travelling in one vehicle while Nitin Gawli was following them in his Alto car.

According to their statement, after some time, they noticed that Gawli's vehicle was no longer behind them. When repeated calls to his mobile phone went unanswered, they allegedly returned along the route and found the car completely burnt by the roadside, police said, citing the initial statements of the duo.

The duo spilled beans under sustained interrogation, police said.

Forensic Evidence Awaited

Police said Nitin Gawli, Phulare and Akash Gawli allegedly strangled Chavan to death and placed his body inside the Alto car. The vehicle was then set on fire and made to appear as though it had met with an accident, creating the impression that Nitin Gawli had died in the blaze.

To conclusively establish the identity of the deceased, DNA samples of Sandeep Chavan and his parents have been sent for forensic examination. Police said, adding that the victim's identity will be officially confirmed after the DNA report is received, said Inspector Jadhav.