Sikkim Man Drugged And Robbed Of ₹7 Lakh In Taxi

A Sikkim man was drugged and robbed of ₹7 lakh while travelling in a taxi, highlighting the risks of travelling with large sums of cash and the importance of vigilance.

Key Points A man from Gyalshing, Sikkim, was allegedly drugged and robbed of ₹7 lakh while travelling in a taxi.

The victim regained consciousness in Cuttack, Odisha, and sought help from the Government Railway Police.

A zero FIR was registered in Cuttack and transferred to Gangtok for investigation.

An FIR has been lodged at Sadar police station, Gangtok, and the investigation is underway.

A man from Sikkim's Gyalshing district was allegedly drugged and robbed of Rs 7 lakh cash he was carrying in a handbag while travelling in a taxi for Tadaong, police said here on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

Soon after boarding the taxi at Gangtok for Tadong on April 15, the man became unconscious. He regained his consciousness on April 17 at Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha, where he sought assistance from the Government Railway Police (GRP). He was provided medical treatment at a government hospital in Cuttack, the police said.

Investigation Underway

The Cuttack GRP registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Sadar Police station, Gangtok, on jurisdictional grounds, they said.

Investigation into the matter is underway, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged at Sadar police station, Gangtok, on May 20.