HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sikkim Police Seize Heroin, Arrest One In Mangan

Sikkim Police Seize Heroin, Arrest One In Mangan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 18:15 IST

x

Sikkim police have seized over 70 grams of heroin and arrested one individual in Mangan, North Sikkim, following a raid on a rented property, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Sikkim police recovered over 70 grams of heroin in Mangan.
  • One person has been arrested in connection with the drug seizure.
  • The heroin was found concealed in a rented accommodation during a raid.
  • Police also seized over Rs 2.3 lakh in cash from the premises.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, and investigation is ongoing.

Police recovered over 70 gm heroin and arrested one person in North Sikkim's Mangan, officials said on Friday.

The recovery was made following a raid at a rented accommodation near the old fire office area on Thursday afternoon, based on specific inputs, they said.

 

Heroin Seized During Police Raid

"During the raid, police recovered heroin weighing a total of 70.21 gm from concealed locations inside the house, including a cavity in the ceiling. In addition, cash amounting to Rs 2,31,990 was seized from different parts of the premises," an officer said.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

The accused has been taken into custody, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the accused could face significant jail time and fines depending on the quantity of drugs involved. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the heroin and any other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network. Sikkim, while generally peaceful, is vulnerable to drug trafficking due to its proximity to international borders.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sikkim Police Bust Drug Operation, Arrest Meat Shop Owner
Sikkim Police Bust Drug Operation, Arrest Meat Shop Owner
Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh
Drug bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Man held with heroin worth ₹1.37 lakh
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District
Haryana Man Arrested in Shimla with 288 Grams of Heroin
Haryana Man Arrested in Shimla with 288 Grams of Heroin
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin in Namsai District
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin in Namsai District

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

'Hass Rahe Hai'! Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Witty Swipe at Amit Shah0:51

'Hass Rahe Hai'! Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Witty Swipe at...

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight0:19

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO