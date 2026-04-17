Sikkim Police Seize Heroin, Arrest One In Mangan

Sikkim police have seized over 70 grams of heroin and arrested one individual in Mangan, North Sikkim, following a raid on a rented property, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Sikkim police recovered over 70 grams of heroin in Mangan.

One person has been arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The heroin was found concealed in a rented accommodation during a raid.

Police also seized over Rs 2.3 lakh in cash from the premises.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, and investigation is ongoing.

Police recovered over 70 gm heroin and arrested one person in North Sikkim's Mangan, officials said on Friday.

The recovery was made following a raid at a rented accommodation near the old fire office area on Thursday afternoon, based on specific inputs, they said.

Heroin Seized During Police Raid

"During the raid, police recovered heroin weighing a total of 70.21 gm from concealed locations inside the house, including a cavity in the ceiling. In addition, cash amounting to Rs 2,31,990 was seized from different parts of the premises," an officer said.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

The accused has been taken into custody, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the accused could face significant jail time and fines depending on the quantity of drugs involved. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the heroin and any other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network. Sikkim, while generally peaceful, is vulnerable to drug trafficking due to its proximity to international borders.