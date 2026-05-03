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Home  » News » Man Dragged On Car Bonnet For 2 Km After Argument

Man Dragged On Car Bonnet For 2 Km After Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 13:21 IST

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A middle-aged man in Hyderabad was dragged on a car bonnet for 2 km after a heated road rage incident involving a dispute over a U-turn signal, leading to a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Hyderabad was dragged on a car bonnet for 2 km following a road dispute.
  • The incident began after an argument over a U-turn signal between a bike rider and a car driver.
  • The car driver allegedly grabbed the bike rider's hair before the rider's father held onto the car's bonnet.
  • The car driver continued driving with the man on the bonnet before fleeing the scene.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident in Meerpet.

A middle-aged man was dragged on a car bonnet for about 2 km in Meerpet after a dispute over taking a turn, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which occurred on the night of May 1, showed the man holding onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle.

 

Road Rage Incident Leads To Dangerous Situation

According to police, the man and his son were travelling on a two-wheeler driven by the son, while a car was also moving in the same direction.

The bike rider had signalled for a U-turn, which was about 500 metres away, when the car driver questioned why he was indicating so early.

Argument Escalates, Man Clings To Bonnet

A heated argument broke out between them, after which the car driver allegedly caught hold of the bike rider's hair and drove on for some distance. Noticing this, the bike rider's father held onto the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop it.

However, the car driver continued driving with the man on the bonnet for about 2 km before stopping and fleeing from the scene, police said.

Victim Recounts The Harrowing Experience

The man told mediapersons that he was travelling from Meerpet to LB Nagar on a two-wheeler when the car allegedly hit them from behind.

He said the car driver then caught hold of his son's hair and drove for some distance, after which his son fell on the road and sustained injuries, while he held onto the bonnet of the car.

"The car driver did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive till Balapur, where he stopped. When I got down from the bonnet, the driver fled," the man said.

Police Investigation Underway

The man filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the car driver at the Meerpet police station.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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