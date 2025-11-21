HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala car owner dragged 5 km on bonnet by fleeing driver

Kerala car owner dragged 5 km on bonnet by fleeing driver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 16:45 IST

x

The owner of a car was forced to travel several kilometres hanging on to its bonnet after a man allegedly attempted to run him over at Erumapetty here on Friday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the car was being driven by Backer of Thrissur, who had rented the vehicle from Solaman of Aluva in September.

Police officials said Backer failed to return Solaman's two cars, following which a complaint was lodged against him.

 

Backer later promised to give his land instead of returning the vehicles, but he did not fulfil the promise.

On Friday morning, Solaman saw Backer in the Erumapetty area and confronted him.

During the altercation, Backer attempted to drive away in the car.

To block the attempt, Solaman stood in front of the vehicle.

But Backer moved the car, and Solaman clung to the bonnet.

Despite repeated pleas, Backer did not stop the vehicle, which moved for over five kilometres, the police said.

People who witnessed the scene intercepted the vehicle and alerted the police.

Erumapetty police said they have registered a case for dangerous driving and have arrested Backer.

Further investigation is ongoing, the police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2 Delhi cops dragged for 20 mtrs in hit-and-run case
2 Delhi cops dragged for 20 mtrs in hit-and-run case
C'garh cop asks car driver to stop, dragged 1 km on vehicle's bonnet
C'garh cop asks car driver to stop, dragged 1 km on vehicle's bonnet
Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km
Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km
BJP leader's car drags homeguard jawan on bonnet
BJP leader's car drags homeguard jawan on bonnet
Bus driver saves passengers despite suffering fatal heart attack
Bus driver saves passengers despite suffering fatal heart attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air quality deteriorates to Severe level1:03

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air...

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri Gundicha temple on occasion of Dev Dewali1:55

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri...

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals Howrah against coal mafia0:48

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO